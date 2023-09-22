TEXTILE TRENDS
Blending the Senses
Romantic poets in the 19th century toyed with the concept of synaesthesia, or the blending of sense experiences, wondering, for example, which musical instrument musk perfume smells like and whether it corresponds to the feel of velvet or silk.
Above all they thought about colors and the various moods and emotions they can convey, both alone and when juxtaposed harmoniously or daringly.
These highlighted colors are destined to fill boutiques and drape bodies. What they say about the mood of the times we’re living in is, of course, subjective. Which is actually the great function and true art of adornment—the ability of the individual to express oneself, regardless of what is going on.
Deeper than a public persona, this is more like the realm of the soul. So you can ask yourself, “What color best matches my soul?” You may be surprised by the answer.
DIRECTORY
Akbaslar Tekstil/STC Textiles, (917) 562-7759, stctextile@gmail.com
Birla Cellulose, (212) 203-8869, www.birlacellulose.com
Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com
Chaintex/BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
Charming Textile Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
Confetti Fabrics/KMS Group, (704) 724-2269, www.confettitextile.com
EBI Fabrics Corporation, (213) 765-0900, www.ebifabrics.com
Hangzhou Meho Textiles Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
Hi Fabrik/Fabrik Union, (310) 954-7882, kriskent@fabrikunion.com
HopeStar Textiles/BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com/hopestar
Intesa Srl/LK Textiles, (323) 578-4203, www.intesatext.it/en
iPeker/Naia from Eastman, www.ipeker.com
Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br
Kalimo/Studio Lab, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br
La Lame, Inc., (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com
Pacific Coast Knitting/BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
Pine Crest Fabrics Inc., (844) 827-4206, www.pinecrestfabrics.com
Polopique/Naia from Eastman, eduardo.guimaraes@polopique.pt
Pop Fabrics, (212) 354-6705, www.popfabrics.com
RDD Textiles/Naia from Eastman, www.rddtextiles.pt
Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com
Solstiss, (212) 719-9194, www.solstiss.com
Spandex House, Inc., (212) 354-6711, www.spandexhouse.com
Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com
Trimax International/BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com
Vefa (Shanghai) Textile Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com