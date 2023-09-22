TEXTILE TRENDS Blending the Senses

Romantic poets in the 19th century toyed with the concept of synaesthesia, or the blending of sense experiences, wondering, for example, which musical instrument musk perfume smells like and whether it corresponds to the feel of velvet or silk.

Above all they thought about colors and the various moods and emotions they can convey, both alone and when juxtaposed harmoniously or daringly.

These highlighted colors are destined to fill boutiques and drape bodies. What they say about the mood of the times we’re living in is, of course, subjective. Which is actually the great function and true art of adornment—the ability of the individual to express oneself, regardless of what is going on.

Deeper than a public persona, this is more like the realm of the soul. So you can ask yourself, "What color best matches my soul?" You may be surprised by the answer.



































































































DIRECTORY









Akbaslar Tekstil/STC Textiles, (917) 562-7759, stctextile@gmail.com

Birla Cellulose, (212) 203-8869, www.birlacellulose.com

Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

Chaintex/BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Charming Textile Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Confetti Fabrics/KMS Group, (704) 724-2269, www.confettitextile.com

EBI Fabrics Corporation, (213) 765-0900, www.ebifabrics.com

Hangzhou Meho Textiles Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Hi Fabrik/Fabrik Union, (310) 954-7882, kriskent@fabrikunion.com

HopeStar Textiles/BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com/hopestar

Intesa Srl/LK Textiles, (323) 578-4203, www.intesatext.it/en

iPeker/Naia from Eastman, www.ipeker.com

Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br

Kalimo/Studio Lab, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br

La Lame, Inc., (212) 921-9770, www.lalame.com

Pacific Coast Knitting/BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Pine Crest Fabrics Inc., (844) 827-4206, www.pinecrestfabrics.com

Polopique/Naia from Eastman, eduardo.guimaraes@polopique.pt

Pop Fabrics, (212) 354-6705, www.popfabrics.com

RDD Textiles/Naia from Eastman, www.rddtextiles.pt

Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com

Solstiss, (212) 719-9194, www.solstiss.com

Spandex House, Inc., (212) 354-6711, www.spandexhouse.com

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com

Trimax International/BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com

Vefa (Shanghai) Textile Co., Ltd./BFF Studio, (718) 666-6744, www.bffabrics.com