TRADE SHOW REPORT July/August Los Angeles Market Elevated by a Variety of Offerings

Neoclassics







The vibe was decidedly positive at L.A. Market for Resort/Early Spring ’25, held July 29–Aug. 1. Buyers visited from throughout California, Arizona, Colorado and other states.

Unique designs and details were in high demand. Denim and linens remain on-trend in both muted colors and vibrant prints. Metallics were carrying over into Spring, and people were also looking for fun, light colors, reddish corals, blues and greens.

Pant sets, two-piece suits with vests, shorts, rompers and lightweight crochet sweaters were sought after along with slimmer silhouettes and blousy, loose-fitting dresses. Price points, natural fibers and sustainability continued to influence buying patterns.





New Mart offers fresh looks

“Just in time for L.A. Market, a number of our tenants received their Spring samples, giving buyers an early read on new offerings,” said Tom Keefer, general manager of The New Mart.

Jena Haux, a first-time L.A. Market attendee, was opening two stores, Maui Gypsy Seaside Collection, in Lahaina and Kahului on Maui in Hawaii. “I’m looking for beachwear and linens, and I want to specialize in plus sizes,” said Haux.

Karen Kearns Sales featured the new Spring line from Israel-based Gershon Bram featuring a dramatic print chiffon crepe bottom front tunic with a high-low body priced at $87.

The mother-and-daughter duo at the LK Showroom offered a selection of brands including American Fitness Couture, activewear made in California. The Get Shredded tank, priced at $22, came in multiple colors.

DL1961







New to The New Mart for market was Montreal-based Charlie B, represented by the Roni Arteagea Showroom. A mixed cotton blend embroidered long-sleeve shirt and denim stretch pant with a cut-out embroidered hem was priced at $49.50.

A color explosion was displayed at the Betty Bottom Showroom with ombré dresses in poly spandex by Vanite Couture, designed in Benicia, Calif., and made in China. Long-sleeved dresses were priced at $89.

Cooper offers an array of choices

Tammy Kelley and Erica Jordan from the TrendE boutique in Elk Grove, Calif., are not able to make the Las Vegas shows so they came to Los Angeles to get a jump on Spring as well as pick up some Immediates. “Rompers are huge—we love a good romper—as easy-peasy pieces are what people want,” said Kelley and Jordan.

Popular items at Amo Denim, made in Los Angeles, inside the Simon Showroom, were the 100 percent cotton Billie straight-leg style and the Sonia cuff style, both priced at $131.

At the Trip Sales, Inc. showroom, made-in-L.A. Neoclassics offered tanks, priced at $17, T-shirts and sweatshirts in 100 percent viscose with hand-drawn prints for those with an elevated consciousness.

MX Matthildur







Plenty of denim at the CMC

“Our women’s showrooms worked with key appointments, and our contemporary showrooms saw traffic boosted by the presence of Levi’s, which returned as a pop-up this season. Notable stores who checked in this market included a mix from around the country for women’s, kids’ and lifestyle products,” said Ashley Sabo, general manager of the California Market Center.

At New York–based, Pakistan-made DL1961, Lily Chang from Bagmania in Taipei, Taiwan, particularly liked the soft-touch embellished wide-leg denim pant and matching boxy jacket with sequined flowers priced at $147 for the pants and $165 for the jacket. “I’m based in Los Angeles and do the buying here. My sister runs the rest of the business for our five stores in Taiwan,” said Chang.

The crinkled look was dominant for Chalet et Ceci in the Fern Liberson & Co. Showroom with a colorful 100 percent poly patchwork crinkled mesh button-up top priced at $65–$74.

Sheila Lott Sales showcased MX Matthildur’s Fall collection, which included short crop sweaters in solids and intricate prints with matching pants and dresses in black and olive, purple and light sage, priced from $26 to $90.