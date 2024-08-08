BIRDWELL X PENDLETON Two Legacy American Brands Join for the Birdwell x Pendleton Collection























When Eric Crane, a 30-year veteran in the action-sports apparel and accessories industry, was appointed CEO at Birdwell Beach Britches two years ago, he knew he was being granted stewardship of a “holy grail,” a brand with loyalty that would be the envy of any clothing brand. And sure enough, soon another heritage brand, Pendleton Woolen Mills, came knocking on Birdwell’s door, eager to forge a collaboration between two brands exemplifying pure Americana.

The recently launched Birdwell x Pendleton collaboration combines the mill’s well-known Rancho Arroyo diamond motif with Southern California beach culture. The limited collection retails for $50 to $100 on Birdwell and Pendleton e-commerce platforms and is also available in Pendleton retail stores.

“Because of Birdwell’s undiluted heritage, the Pendleton team that looks for like-minded U.S. brands to work with reached out to us,” Crane explained. “They wanted to expand their awareness in the beachwear space, and for us it was an easy yes as we were already fans of their designs and prints. The collaboration went great and has been selling really well.”

Founded in 1961 in Newport Beach, Calif., Birdwell is known for its board shorts, which can last almost as long as a Pendleton stadium blanket. Made of nylon in a secret employee-owned manufacturing facility in Orange County, Calif., Birdwell’s trunks are built to withstand the rigors of surfing and lifeguarding—constant changes from wet to dry, repeated washings, ocean stress and strain—and still hold up for years.

“This is a craft that cannot be lost,” said Crane. “There’s a subtlety to the way we make a board short, from the seams to the rivets, that we never want to lose. Many shorts come back to us decades later with postcards and stories of all the places they’ve been.”

While women’s board shorts currently represent only about 10 percent of Birdwell’s sales, that will change soon when a new tide comes in. The company is presently developing a women’s swim line that will debut next summer with a fuller collection the following spring. “I think we’re on the front side of another surf renaissance in the fashion cycle,” said Crane, “and the lines are blurred between surf culture and mainstream beach culture. So I think Birdwell is going to grow into America’s beach brand.”

And that’s just fine with the company so long as it stays true to its roots. “What I saw when I joined was a company with an incredibly loyal history and cult-like following. I was blown away at how low the acquisition cost was in the e-commerce metrics and how robust was the longtime value of each consumer. These customers buy again and again and tell their friends and family, and that’s the best form of marketing.

“A lifetime customer is the holy grail,” Crane added. “We offer an iconic, classic American style that is actually made in the U.S., and it taps into a zeitgeist of people feeling nostalgic. When things feel uncertain and trends get too far out, people fall back on basics, and Birdwell is the beachwear equivalent of a time-tested trendless staple that everyone can count on when things feel uncertain.”