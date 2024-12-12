YEAR END REVIEW
Top Stories Of 2024
Throughout the year, we have covered established brands and emerging names, in addition to innovative solutions and impressive designs. Coverage begins on the links below.
Levi’s x BEAMS Super Wide V2 Collection Inspired by 1940s Denim Style
Retail Icon Lisa Kline Mentors New Bricks-and-Mortar Owners
Visualizing Their Next Approach, Malbon Golf Is on Par Fore Apparel
Sasson—Yes, That Sasson—and Johnny Was Release New Collaboration
SPESA L.A. Event Accents Worker Value as Technologies Advance
Classic Elements Lead Trends to Support Sustainable Manufacturing
In Time for the Paris Games, Le Pickle Club Introduces ‘Le Olympic Collection’
Informa Markets Fashion Transitions to MMGNET Group and Launches MMGNET, the New Portfolio Parent Brand and B2B Fashion Industry Resource
Responsible Textile Recovery Act of 2024 Signed Into Law
Swedish Investment Firm Altor Acquires Renewcell
Hope Floats Amid Economic Uncertainty During 2024 2nd Half
Unapologetically Himself: David Dartnell’s Son Remembers His Father