YEAR END REVIEW Top Stories Of 2024

Throughout the year, we have covered established brands and emerging names, in addition to innovative solutions and impressive designs. Coverage begins on the links below.

Levi’s x BEAMS Super Wide V2 Collection Inspired by 1940s Denim Style

Retail Icon Lisa Kline Mentors New Bricks-and-Mortar Owners





Visualizing Their Next Approach, Malbon Golf Is on Par Fore Apparel





Sasson—Yes, That Sasson—and Johnny Was Release New Collaboration





SPESA L.A. Event Accents Worker Value as Technologies Advance





Classic Elements Lead Trends to Support Sustainable Manufacturing





In Time for the Paris Games, Le Pickle Club Introduces ‘Le Olympic Collection’





Informa Markets Fashion Transitions to MMGNET Group and Launches MMGNET, the New Portfolio Parent Brand and B2B Fashion Industry Resource





Responsible Textile Recovery Act of 2024 Signed Into Law





Swedish Investment Firm Altor Acquires Renewcell





Hope Floats Amid Economic Uncertainty During 2024 2nd Half





Unapologetically Himself: David Dartnell’s Son Remembers His Father