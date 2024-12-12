YEAR END REVIEW

Top Stories Of 2024

By Apparel News Staff | Thursday, December 12, 2024

Throughout the year, we have covered established brands and emerging names, in addition to innovative solutions and impressive designs. Coverage begins on the links below.

Levi’s x BEAMS Super Wide V2 Collection Inspired by 1940s Denim Style

Retail Icon Lisa Kline Mentors New Bricks-and-Mortar Owners


Visualizing Their Next Approach, Malbon Golf Is on Par Fore Apparel


Sasson—Yes, That Sasson—and Johnny Was Release New Collaboration


SPESA L.A. Event Accents Worker Value as Technologies Advance


Classic Elements Lead Trends to Support Sustainable Manufacturing


In Time for the Paris Games, Le Pickle Club Introduces ‘Le Olympic Collection’


Informa Markets Fashion Transitions to MMGNET Group and Launches MMGNET, the New Portfolio Parent Brand and B2B Fashion Industry Resource


Responsible Textile Recovery Act of 2024 Signed Into Law


Swedish Investment Firm Altor Acquires Renewcell


Hope Floats Amid Economic Uncertainty During 2024 2nd Half


Unapologetically Himself: David Dartnell’s Son Remembers His Father

