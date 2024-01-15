TRADE SHOWS SPESA Announces Advancements Conference in Collaboration with CFA





















The Sewn Products Equipment and Suppliers of the Americas is headed out west, announcing its first-ever Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies Conference to be held in Los Angeles at the California Market Center. In partnership with the California Fashion Association, the event will take place April 11 and feature a full day of educational sessions and productive dialogue about how manufacturing technologies can drive the industry forward with a focus on efforts being made specifically in California.





This SPESA conference is known for providing a unique platform for speakers and attendees to engage in an open dialogue and learn about new ideas, solutions and technologies available for the sewn-products industry. The 2024 conference will aim to tackle efforts being made in the space of sustainability while also focusing on the always-popular themes of automation and on-demand manufacturing.





Recognizing its vast reach and understanding of the industry in California, SPESA has tapped CFA industry veteran Ilse Metchek to support the conference by bringing together some of the city’s top industry leaders for the event. Established nearly 30 years ago, CFA represents manufacturers, suppliers, educational institutions, allied associations and all apparel-related businesses throughout California.





“One thing I’ve learned over the years working in the fashion industry,” said Metchek, “is that success and growth are only possible when we identify ways to work together. I’m confident that this event will serve as a launching pad for future collaboration between our two groups.”





“The value of the Advancements Conference isn’t just about the quality of content and information sharing that is generated during the event,” said SPESA President Michael McDonald. “There’s also significant value in the locations where these events are held. It’s a priority of SPESA’s to host events in markets where innovation and positive change are not only being discussed but are also actually being implemented. Los Angeles fits this strategic bill for us.”





Registration for the conference is now open with a discounted early-bird rate of $250 available until Feb. 16. The CMC has partnered with six area hotels offering discounted room rates. To sign up, visit spesa.org.