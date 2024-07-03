TRADE SHOWS Dallas Market Center Turns Up the Heat for June Market





Records were breaking in Texas, and not just for the onset of summer. The Apparel & Accessories Market in Dallas, held June 11–14 at the Dallas Market Center, broke records for total attendance and new-buyer attendance. The DMC reported a higher total attendance and higher number of new buyers than in more than five years, including a 63 percent increase in buyers attending from the Southeastern U.S.





“Our growth as a global marketplace has accelerated as we welcome more buyers from across the country and internationally,” said Cindy Morris, president and CEO of the DMC. “Retailers post-pandemic are choosing Dallas as their preferred marketplace for ease of travel, inspiration, breadth of resources and safety. We lead the way on all four priorities, and we are also the home of the hottest trend in America—Western contemporary.”





Retailers benefited from viewing new collections and top brands for women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories and footwear. Julie Vos, a top fashion accessories brand, reported, “We have been exhibiting in Dallas since 2016, and this June show has been our strongest turnout yet,” said Vice President of Wholesale Marissa Alfano. “Sales were up 48 percent compared to last June.”





Among the buyers attending the market were thousands of independent boutiques as well as major stores and multi-location retailers including Dillard’s, Neiman Marcus, Julian Gold, Buc-ee’s, Monkee’s, Scheels, Sun & Ski Sports, Tylers and Von Maur.