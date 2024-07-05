TRADE SHOWS Atlanta Apparel August to Feature New Exhibits, Expanded Offerings

Mark your calendars for Atlanta Apparel, which returns July 30–August 2 at AmericasMart with a host of new highlights.





“Atlanta Apparel is the perfect time for buyers to see Spring collections first, buy from the semiannual showcase of children’s, and wrap up any end-of-season buying for Autumn/Winter and Holiday,” said Caron Stover, ANDMORE senior vice president, apparel. “With a fully activated building of formal resources alongside apparel and built-out onsite buyer experiences, Atlanta Apparel’s August edition will be a can’t-miss event for retailers across the country.”





The market will feature nearly 3,300 brands across permanent showrooms and temporary exhibits, about 15 percent of which are new to the show. Showroom highlights include Clover Cottage, Florence Eiseman Glam Couture, Heyward House, Jumping Jolly, Larili, Snuggle Honey and TRVL Design. One new showroom, Jeffrey Goldstein, and four notable expanded showrooms—Mavi, O’Marche, The Fifth Week and The Globe Showroom—will make their debuts.





Notable temporary exhibits will include Beek Shoes and Gameday Boots alongside top returning brands including Anju, BC Handbags, Caroline Hill, Diverse Style by Sydni Dion, Easton Elle, ENTRO, FREYRS Eyewear, HYFVE, Pretty Garbage, Teleties and Town Pride.





In addition to presenting a built-out buyer experience with exhibits on every floor plus amenities, activations and events across the building to augment the fully active market, ANDMORE will also expand market hospitality with “street greeters” to welcome buyers traveling between major downtown hotels and AmericasMart.