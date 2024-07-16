TEXWORLD AND APPAREL SOURCING From the Show Floor: Day 1

The first day of Messe Frankfurt’s Texworld and Apparel Sourcing summer editions in New York City introduced new international offerings at the start of the July 16–18 run of the shows at the Javits Center on Manhattan’s west side. Visitors to the shows discovered the Investment & Trade Promotion Centre of Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Pavilion, the Export Promotion Bureau of Bangladesh, the Korea Textile Trade Association, TTF Taiwan and the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan.





Going global





Vietnam’s ITPC worked with Texworld and Apparel Sourcing to bring the more than 20 exhibitors from the country to the show floor as the agency promoted the expertise of businesses in knitwear, wovens, footwear and bags. The agency hopes that its presence at the shows will help its members increase trade with apparel businesses within the United States.





“Tomorrow [July 17], we will have a seminar, ‘Vietnam Garments Better Choice Globally,’ with the team,” said Tran Xuan Trang, head of the trade promotion division for ITPC, referring to a session that will take place at 11:15 a.m. in the Exhibitor Pitch Talk section of the show floor. “Our speaker from the garment industry will talk to the audience about how the garment industry in Ho Chi Minh City is increasing its capacity, increasing its competitiveness, and also how we are applying modern techniques, AI and automation to produce more-up-to-date product to meet consumer requirements.”





Other options exhibited during the show were Elite Merchandising Corp, which expanded from Taiwan to Egypt in 2007. Apparel department president Susan Lu wanted to relay a message regarding the company’s work to offer an alternative in North Africa for prospective clients who want to diversify.





“We make the OEM for the customer. We make quality goods with a competitive lead time. If customers don’t know how to proceed in Egypt, we want to be at this event to show them how,” said Lu. “It’s difficult to do business in China now, so this is our opportunity and the customers’ for the future.”

Kala Srivenkatesan visited the show as the representative for Kalaxis Sourcing Inc., the enormous intimate-apparel producer in Indonesia. The summer 2024 edition was Srivenkatesan’s second time visiting the show, which she believes is an integral resource not only for those based on the East Coast of the United States but also for European apparel professionals and her peers from around the globe.

“I like the way the show is organized. It’s not cluttered,” Srivenkatesan said. “It’s organized separately into each department so you can find what you want, see new fabrics, what is available in the market and get to know new suppliers.”





Earning an education





A full roster of seminars was scheduled for nearly the entire day to offer educational opportunities to attendees in the intimate and comfortable Textile Talk section of the show floor. The day’s schedule kicked off with “Macro Lifestyle Trends for 2025 and Beyond” with Patti Carpenter of carpenter + company.





Carpenter presented trends in moods, mindsets and materials heavily inspired by a biophilic shift in the textile and design industries.





“We’re connected to nature; we’re not apart from nature. When the pandemic hit, we went out into the world. We got involved in being more present. We started shopping more locally because of the impact of things,” Carpenter noted while mentioning fresh fiber alternatives derived from algae, apple waste, banana and mycelium for applications in apparel. “Craving connection and expressing our individuality and emotions are key drivers.”

Education sessions also included “Responsible Sourcing: How the SDGs and Brand Commitment Can Achieve Results,” “Threading Policy With Sustainable Practices” and “Navigating the Future: Retail Outlook.” Day one ended with Olaf Schmidt, vice president of textiles and textile technologies for Texworld and Apparel Sourcing parent company Messe Frankfurt introducing the company’s Texpertise Econogy sustainable program, which has been developed for its textile trade shows.





Texworld and Apparel Sourcing’s educational roster of sessions will continue until the shows’ final day, July 18. The schedule for Wednesday, July 17, begins with “Future-Proofing Your Brand: The Case for Sustainable and Ethical Sourcing From Day One” at 11 a.m.