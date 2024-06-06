NEWS Inside the Industry

First Citizens Bank has provided $31.5 million in financing to national fashion retailer Jaclyn LLC for the purchase of a newly constructed industrial warehouse and distribution center in Southern California. The warehouse will serve as the new West Coast shipping and distribution center for Jaclyn and its affiliated companies of the Golden Touch Group. “We have a long-established history partnering with First Citizens on strategic ventures that add value to our business,” said John Bang, CFO of Jaclyn and Golden Touch. “The solutions-driven approach of the teams at First Citizens delivers expertise, agility and thoroughness to the financing process.”





The Santa Monica College Fashion Program will present its annual student fashion show—LA Mode 2024—at 7 p.m. on June 14 on the SMC main campus at 1900 Pico Blvd. “Timeless Style & Substance” is the theme for this year’s show. The outdoor “Peach Carpet” begins at 5 with sponsored giveaways, marketplace stalls and the chance for SMC alums, current students and fashion-industry guests to reconnect before the show. The show’s mix of casual, cocktail, club and avant-garde styles will feature 20 collections, led by SMC fashion professors La Tanya Louis, Lorrie Ivas and technology consultant Wynn Armstrong. Industry professionals, including designers, stylists and retailers, will judge the collections.





Lycra recently served as a 2024 thought-leadership partner of the United Nations Fashion and Lifestyle Network, participating in the third-annual meeting at the United Nations headquarters in New York. Jean Hegedus, The LYCRA Company’s sustainability director, joined the panel discussion on “Elevating Fashion: Sustainable Practices and Strategic Insights in the Apparel Industry.” She highlighted Lycra’s collaboration with Qore to use its Qira product to potentially help reduce the carbon footprint of Lycra fiber by up to 44 percent. Available in early 2025, the patented bio-derived Lycra fiber made with Qira will consist of 70 percent renewable content derived from dent corn. This renewable spandex will be the first available on a large scale and will deliver equivalent performance to traditional Lycra fiber without requiring reengineering.





The Dallas Market Center is preparing to welcome top retailers and buying groups representing billions of dollars in purchasing power at the June markets, which include Apparel & Accessories (June 11–14), the Total Home & Gift Market (June 19–25) and Lightovation (June 19–22). “The interest in doing business at Dallas Market Center by large-volume buyers has only increased because we offer an efficient, supportive and safe location,” said Cindy Morris, president and CEO of the DMC. “Our marketplace and private meeting spaces allow for these important buyers to see new products and feel welcome.” Large-volume buyers are provided a range of support and amenities including dedicated staff members to assist them, private buy space, catering services and a new meeting space on the 4th floor of the World Trade Center on the DMC campus.