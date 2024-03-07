TRADE SHOW REPORT Las Vegas Apparel Celebrates Synergy and Success

Entro







ANDMORE’s Las Vegas Apparel celebrated its inaugural co-location with Womenswear in Nevada at the Expo at World Market Center Feb. 13–15.

The simpatico relationship between the shows created an elevated and exciting environment for writing business, with one-stop shopping for apparel and accessories plus quality amenities, pop-up giveaways and parties.

“It feels good to receive the feedback that people feel good about the community that we’ve grown together,” said Caron Stover, ANDMORE SVP, apparel.





LVA’s trendy fashion-forward looks for Fall included silver, metallic and leather across the board as well as tailoring and pleats. Maxi dresses with fluffy sleeves and personality were hot, as were Spring knits, crochets, embroidery, twisted craft knots and patchwork for at-once and Fall buying.

Top sellers at family-owned ee:some, based in Los Angeles, included a red pleated skirt, priced at $17.95; an oversized dolman-sleeve crochet sweater at $17.80; and a two-tone-green wide-leg cargo-style pant with a drawstring waist and ankle at $22.95.

Timing







An American-flag knit turned heads at the young-contemporary line Timing, designed in Los Angeles. “It’s a trendy sweater, easy to wear and fashionable because of the distressed look and soft fabric—90 percent poly and 10 percent acrylic—priced at $14.75 and also comes in a pack of six—two small, two medium and two large—priced at $88.50,” said sales representative Lely Almansa.

Brittney Patty, owner of the B Social Gift + Clothing Boutique in St. Johns, Fla., caters to busy moms. She liked the white button-down blouse from Los Angeles brand Entro, with a ruffled neckline, puffed sleeves and rhinestone embellishments priced at $16.75. “I’m looking for unique pieces that you can’t find at other locations,” said Patty.

I Love Linen







Los Angeles–manufactured I Love Linen offered contemporary-casual resortwear from classic linen dresses and dusters to a fun and retro Peter Pan–collar dress with pockets and large flowers in 100 percent linen priced at $45.