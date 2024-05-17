TRADE SHOWS

The Textile Show Makes Its Nashville Debut

Friday, May 17, 2024







The Textile Show Nashville wrapped up its inaugural event, where it showcased a curated selection of exhibitors. Held April 3–4 in the heart of Nashville, Tenn.’s vibrant cultural scene at the special-event venue Saint Elle, the show offered a unique platform for industry professionals to converge, collaborate and source new vendors. The show also saw the introduction of a new seminar series titled Crafted Conversations, led by product development experts V.Mora.


The highlight of the show was its showcase of exhibitors creating a one-stop shop for sourcing. The show also offered attendees a taste of Southern hospitality with a handcrafted-espresso bar in the morning, happy hour in the afternoon and refreshment stations throughout the show.


“The Textile Show in Nashville was a great success,” said Robin Mandelbaum of Windham Fabrics/Anthology Fabrics. “We met many new potential accounts, the traffic was strong, and interest in the show was high. Beautiful venue, and everything was seamless.”

