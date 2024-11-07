TRADE SHOW REPORT October L.A. Market Provides Fresh Looks for Spring ’25























Attendance was steady with new and returning buyers from specialty to big-box stores at L.A. Market, held Oct. 7–10.

Buyers looking for trendy to luxury found a vast selection of innovative looks for Spring 2025. New brands and showrooms opened at the California Market Center, Cooper Design Space and The New Mart coupled with the return of the Brand Assembly and Designer and Agents shows.

Stripes, florals and pastels were on trend for Spring ’25 along with oversized pieces, interesting layering, a mixing of prints and textures, and new takes on denim.

An abundance of activations enhanced the experience, including a 100th anniversary celebration at the Cooper.





CMC celebrates new showrooms and brand launches

New showrooms at the CMC included Free People, busy with its made-in-L.A. high-volume seamless-line tank cami. The brand also launched a floral-print washed-out barrel jean with a “We the Free” stitched logo on the back pocket priced at $58.

New York–based Elle Generation by 37 Orchard launched its Spring collection, which included a rayon/poly 12-gauge pointelle sweater-knit top at $27.50 and a matching ruffled, detailed tiered pointelle short at $31.50.

Los Angeles–based Emory Park held its grand opening in its permanent showroom displaying whimsical mini dresses and a leopard print maxi dress with twisted-knot strap and high slit priced at $27.

“Buyers from the West Coast and Southwest included Revolve, M.Fredric, Walla Walla Clothing, Saint Lo, Pink Arrow Boutique, Dillard’s and Hyatt Hotels,” said Sue Bhanubandh, director of leasing at the California Market Center.





Cooper celebrates 100 years

The Cooper celebrated its centennial with a 1920s flappers and zoot suit–themed party in the lobby. “I am so happy to be part of the 2024 L.A. Market and the 100th anniversary of the Cooper Building and Cooper Design Space. It’s one of our best-attended markets in years. I can’t wait for January market,” said Margot Garcia, Cooper’s general manager.

The Marked Showroom displayed a made–in-Los Angeles red-and-black collection for Holiday from Sunday Ritual that included a stretch flair pant with a front seam and a drop-waist sleeveless off-the-shoulder dress, both priced at $49.

The 8thStory Showroom was new to the Cooper and featured the Los Angeles–based Line & Dot comfortable and timeless brand. Its denim capsule included must-have pieces that were both soft and breathable complemented by custom all-over-print dresses and jumpsuits for a versatile, feminine look priced at $59–$79.





Brand Assembly features an array of offerings

The mood was lively at the October edition of Brand Assembly. Brands showcased footwear to headwear, accessories, unique housewares, and luscious alpaca and Italian knitwear.

Showstoppers included the Los Angeles–based and -manufactured Stoned Immaculate with its high-waisted extra-big bell-bottom denim pants with embroidery and antique rust studs priced at $154 and its Isla Bonita merino-wool and shiny lurex top at $123.

“I got in an immediate order from Stoned Immaculate, and I’m almost completely sold out already,” said Allison Thompson, owner of Allison [in wine country] in St. Helena, Calif.

A top seller for Torrance, Calif.–based Pool to Party was the leafy Myranda-print scarf in lurex with tassels made into a dress priced at $48.

La Plage Miami debuted its first Los Angeles edition at Brand Assembly. “We’re trying this market for the first time showing our European premium-level Soraya Swimwear, Raffaela D’Angelo and Atelier Bombay resort, beach and swimwear brands,” said owner Marc Merklen.

“Everybody’s excited. We came off of a really good New York Market, and we’re consistently growing incrementally show over show,” said Hillary France, co-founder and CEO of Brand Assembly.





New Mart continues to inspire with new lines

“Market was particularly successful for The New Mart. “Buyer attendance was solid and the mood was upbeat,” said Tom Keefer, general manager, who added that they welcomed no less than 100 new brands to exhibit either in available showrooms or through Designers and Agents.

The blue-and-black lunar textured-stripe blazer at $99 and high-rise short at $63 from Amsterdam-based Scotch & Soda at the M Group Showroom turned heads.

Made–in–Los Angeles denim brand Etienne Marcel at the Gorrilla Showroom featured a wide-leg stretch pant with pork-chop pockets for $115 and a high-low cotton top with side zip at $95.

Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising graduate Kay Fernando created a full American Jeans denim collection made in San Pedro, Calif., using Candiani Italian denim and brass buttons. Basic denim shirts to couture designs were priced at $112–$325.





Designers and Agents pleases with high-end luxury

New collections at D&A included Susanne Bommer, Le Sarte Pettegole, Robert Friedman and Caliban.

Diega, made in Morocco, offered a cool-blue-and-white plaid suit in 100 percent linen. The jacket was priced at $164 and the pant at $123.

At the New York–based and -manufactured Love Binetti a ’50s-inspired empire-waist Millie cocktail dress with French-lace trim, a pleated front and fan-out embroidered bottom priced at $350 was flying off the shelves.

The reason behind the show’s success? “We have a screening committee, we know exactly what our market is, we’re not tempted to just rent another booth, we stay true to who really belongs here so when they leave they can go away with a smile,” said Ed Mandelbaum, president of Designers and Agents.