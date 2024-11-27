TECHNOLOGY Tukatech and UV Stacks Launch Made-to-Order Division Through Gaiabay

Los Angeles fashion-technology firm Tukatech and India’s UV Stacks have entered into a partnership through which the companies launched a Made-to-Order division of global marketplace Gaiabay. The new collaboration leverages Tukatech’s design software with UV Stacks’ Gaiabay platform, allowing U.S.-based brands and designers to create customized products on demand in India. The duty-free goods can be shipped globally to customers through UV Stacks’ Vayulogi logistics segment.





“Our mission is to create a marketplace that thrives on innovation and inclusivity,” said Gaurav Bhargava, CEO of UV Stacks. “By connecting the USA and India, we’re fostering economic growth, cultural exchange and new opportunities for brands to scale globally.”





Tukatech and UV Stacks unveiled the collaboration November 18. The companies aim to support brands’ and designers’ speed-to-market strategies through increased agility that meets customer demands in real time; customization at scale; and cost efficiency that reduces the strain of overproduction, storage and manufacturing expenses.





“With Tukatech’s technology, we’ve made it possible for brands to produce what the market demands, exactly when it’s demanded,” said Ram Sareen, Tukatech’s founder. “This partnership with Gaiabay is a milestone in creating sustainable and responsive fashion.”





The partnership relies on Tukatech’s digital capabilities in virtual design and fitting, and demand-driven production from small batches to global distribution.





“Tukatech’s advanced tools make it possible for brands to create on-demand products with precision and speed,” said Bhargava. “This capability allows businesses to remain agile, capture trends instantly and deliver high-quality goods to consumers globally.”





Gaiabay has become known for its existing divisions in Mainstream Products, which focuses on high-quality and ethically sourced items to accommodate everyday needs of consumers, and Luxury/Designer Products for premium brands and designers that serve a discerning clientele. Adding the Made-to-Order division to the Gaiabay business eases the challenges of producing quality goods sustainably on a global scale.





“This partnership is more than a business venture; it’s a step toward a sustainable and efficient global marketplace,” Bhargava said. “Together, we’re creating a platform that ensures every brand, designer and consumer has a seat at the table.”