NEWS Inside the Industry

Spatial Labs has opened a new flagship location at The Platform in Culver City, Calif. Founder Iddris Sandu has been in the intersection of technology and fashion for many years, becoming CTO for Nipsey Hussle at the age of 19 and creating The Marathon Store, which was the world’s first Smart Store powered by augmented reality and geo-fencing technology. Sandu is one of the youngest founders ever to raise an eight-figure seed round for his brand. Spatial Labs has also released its first fashion collection titled Core, which is available in the flagship store. Core connects fashion with technology as each item is embedded with smart-chip technology, allowing users to personalize their clothing by linking it to digital journals.





Rudholm Group, a global leader in labeling, packaging, trims and digital solutions for the apparel and footwear industry, is proud to announce Dennis Lau as its new CEO overseeing global operations. Lau, who successfully launched Rudholm Group’s U.S. business in 2016, has driven continuous growth across the company’s international production hubs, particularly in Asia and the U.S., where the group operates two state-of-the-art facilities producing polymailers, polybags, care labels and variable data solutions such as RFID and barcode stickers. Rudholm Group has become synonymous with cutting-edge innovation and sustainable practices in the apparel labeling, packaging and trim industry. Under Lau’s leadership, the company is set to strengthen its global footprint, further solidifying its commitment to providing high-quality solutions across its vast network.





Thermore Group, which has been innovating in the apparel insulation-alternative sector for 50 years, has announced the launch of Invisiloft, a slim insulation that combines exceptional warmth with unprecedented thinness. Invisiloft offers extraordinary insulating capacity while minimizing bulk, making it perfect for lightweight and functional garments such as high-performance sportswear. The feature, which also allows for easy storing packability, marks a significant step forward in the design of technical garments. Made with 100 percent recycled fibers from post-consumer PET bottles, Invisiloft offers the ideal combination of softness, lightness and high thermal performance, perfectly meeting the needs of clothing brands seeking superior thermal performance combined with eco-friendly materials. Invisiloft is GRS certified, further affirming Thermore’s commitment to the growing sustainability demands within the industry.





YKK Corporation is rolling out a revived renewal series of products as an initiative to lengthen the usage life of textile products. Longer usage life and reuse of final products are becoming increasingly important in the fashion industry, and repair-oriented initiatives have been accelerating. These products make it possible to repair VISLON zippers by attaching die-cast revived replacement elements using a special tool when the elements have become removed from the zipper tape. Rolling these out with special tools will make repairs easier for each brand’s repair center, significantly reducing time by making it possible to repair only the damaged element portion as opposed to conventional repairs that require removing the entire zipper from a product and replace it.