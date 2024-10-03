NEWS Responsible Textile Recovery Act of 2024 Signed Into Law

Apparel-industry advocates for sustainability are celebrating the passage of Senate Bill 707, the Responsible Textile Recovery Act of 2024, which Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Sept. 28. The groundbreaking legislation establishes the country’s first Extended Producer Responsibility textile-recycling program, marking a significant step forward in California’s efforts to combat waste and promote sustainability.

SB 707 creates a framework for producers to take responsibility for the life cycle of their products and textiles, including repair, recycling and reuse. The bill will not only reduce the amount of textiles sent to landfills but will also support the development of upcycling and recycling across California and help address the environmental impacts of fast fashion and “throwaway culture.”

“I’m very proud to see SB 707 signed into law,” said Senator Josh Newman (D-Fullerton). “It will have a major positive impact on California’s environment and communities. SB 707 isn’t just about recycling; it’s about transforming the way we think about textile waste. The framework created by SB 707 will create new opportunities for every Californian to participate in a more sustainable future. By 2030, convenient drop-off locations for used textiles across the state will provide everyone with a free and simple way to be part of the solution. California is again at the forefront of innovation, proving we can lead the way in creating a circular and sustainable textile economy that benefits everyone.”

The fashion industry has been identified as a top industrial polluter, accounting for approximately 10 percent of global carbon emissions, Sen. Newman’s office explained in a release. As textiles decompose in landfills, they emit methane gas and leach dyes and chemicals into the soil and groundwater, further contributing to environmental decay. In 2021, approximately 1.2 million tons of textiles were disposed of in California. Despite 95 percent of textiles being reusable or recyclable, only 15 percent are currently recycled or reused.