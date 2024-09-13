TRADE SHOW REPORT MAGIC Women’s Delivers Romantic, Glam and Western Wear























Western and romantic bohemian styles dominated MAGIC Women’s, held Aug. 19–21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, where over 650 trend-driven and young contemporary brands showed Immediate, Holiday and Spring 2025 lines. Sophisticated prints, ultra-feminine sheer materials, puffed-sleeve knits, metallic denim, leopard prints and bows were on-trend.

The Western trend was great news for Irvine, Calif.–based Boot Barn, with over 400 stores that carry core denim styles from core Western vendors yet also some fashion denim. “We’ve always been Western, and that is why our business is doing so well right now—we aren’t just getting our true returning customer but also the customer who wants to be on-trend,” said Kristen Barnes, senior buyer for wovens, dresses and skirts, who added, “We’re also excited to pick up items with bows, bow details, lace, little florets and leopard—leopard’s everywhere for Holiday.”

“In terms of denim, the biggest trend we’re seeing is the barrel jean. They’re going to be big for Spring 2025,” said Jordan Rudow, vice president of MAGIC.

Los Angeles–based Hidden Jeans checked two boxes with its cheetah-print barrel jean priced at $36.

For cosmic glam, the poly/cotton and Lurex utility bomber jacket with multiple pockets from New York–based For Her NYC fit the bill, priced at $79 with a matching skirt at $49.

Greenville, Texas–based Jaded Gypsy offered a romantic 100 percent ruffled high-low top with tattered crochet detail, priced at $88.

Los Angeles–based blueb. had the cowgirl look with its fringe designs and a denim skirt-front skort with short in the back, priced at $21.80, and a cotton cowgirl embroidered crop top at $19.50.

On the first night of market, the MMGNET Group and Art Hearts Fashion presented Style Oasis: A Fashion Runway Experience at Resorts World Las Vegas. Hosted by the Zouk Group and sponsored by Airstream, the event featured three different runway presentations showcasing fashion, footwear and accessories brands with Las Vegas flair. Guests were also treated to a special performance by Grammy Award–winning R&B sensation Macy Gray.