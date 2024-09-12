ECO-FOCUSED COMFORT Oliver Logan Delivers on Eco-Focused Comfort in Denim























Oliver Timsit has spent nearly two decades in the apparel industry focused on the denim supply chain, and, in 2020, he applied this experience to founding Oliver Logan, a Los Angeles clothing brand that prioritizes the responsible production of comfortable pieces. The dominant theme of blending sustainability with wearable denim for all seasons led Timsit to focus on classic designs that endure beyond trends.

“Our approach to trend and trend relevant is that of approachability and timelessness rather than [seasonal styles],” said Timsit. “We focus on two things—comfort and making sure our product is approachable. When we look at inspiration and trend, we look at it in a way of how can we redesign this product in a way our customer can wear it.”

Ecological production is at the core of making Oliver Logan garments. Timsit’s previous work afforded deep knowledge regarding the challenges to making denim responsibly. The brand is made using more-responsible materials such as organic cotton and recycled fabrics, and Timsit partners with factories that rely on responsible washing and low-impact dyes and prioritize lower water usage, fewer pesticides and less energy consumption.

“I saw the waste of the actual process. I knew there had to be a better way to do it,” Timsit said. “We’re almost at price parity regarding raw materials—the recycled version versus the non-recycled version. Our fabric mills constantly bring us new technology and new ways to use recycled fibers whether it be cotton or polyester.”

Reducing the environmental impacts of manufacturing Oliver Logan is only one component of Timsit’s sustainable mission. The factories that produce the brand boast ethical production practices, fair wages and safe working conditions.

“Supporting workers and paying fair wages was always important to us and part of our sourcing process,” noted Timsit.

Oliver Logan remains an approximately 90 percent direct-to-consumer operation at oliverlogan.com, yet it’s growing its wholesale endeavors from its current count of 400–500 boutiques, according to Timsit, who revealed the company relies on the San Franciso–headquartered wholesale marketplace Faire. Timsit emphasizes his commitment to responsibility during the brand’s wholesale expansion.

“We’re not going to design a new product just because wholesale is asking for it,” said Timsit. “It’s got to be something that fits into our approachability, our timelessness and making a classic product that can live in your closet for years.”