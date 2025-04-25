NEWS ALERT Dallas Market Center Announces New Initiative to Turn Off Tariffs

Dallas Market Center has announced a new initiative in support of Main Street retailers called “Stand With Main Street. Turn Off Tariffs.” The campaign’s core message is to advocate for a 90-day pause on all tariffs between the U.S. and China, allowing for the free flow of goods critical to the upcoming holiday selling season for independent retailers.





Tariffs have placed a significant burden on Main Street retailers, which represent a vital share of the 4.6 million retail businesses. With the holiday season fast approaching, which represents nearly $994 billion in retail sales, the impact is growing more severe by the day. If goods are not in transit within the next few weeks, the DMC said, economic consequences will be dire for the 55 million American jobs supported by retail.





“Now is the time for grassroots action,” declared Cindy Morris, president and CEO of the Dallas Market Center. “It has become clear to our family-owned business that there is a small window of time to support Main Street retailers preparing for their holiday selling season and the companies providing their merchandise. While the dynamics are different for each type of retail business, we must unite around hundreds of thousands of store owners who depend upon Q4 commerce.”





In association with the campaign, a petition has been launched with the goal of unifying support across retailers, manufacturers and their sales representatives, service providers and other stakeholders. The petition is available on the front page of the Dallas Market Center website and its social media channels.