LVFW REPORT

Las Vegas Fashion Week Features Fresh Offerings in Apparel, Eco, Tech

Kelli Freeman, Contributing Writer | Thursday, March 6, 2025

The energy was upbeat and optimistic as buyers at Las Vegas Fashion Week (LVFW) looked for new ways to engage their customers. Attendees were greeted with a wide selection to choose from including a stream of events and educational programs.

MAGIC, Project and Sourcing at MAGIC by MMGNET Group were held Feb. 10–12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. MAGIC featured new looks in women’s trend, young contemporary and modern sportswear. Skate culture dominated Project and MAGIC Men’s featured fashion trailblazers, while sustainability was key at Sourcing. 

The co-location between ANDMORE’s Las Vegas Apparel (LVA) and Clarion EventsWomenswear in Nevada (WWIN) continued to flourish at The Expo at World Market Center Feb. 9–12. Clarion also launched The Men’s Edit at WWIN. Pre-qualified wholesalers and large-volume jewelry and accessory buyers enjoyed offerings at IFJAG, held at the Embassy Suites Las Vegas Feb. 8–11.


Las Vegas Apparel Aims to Please


WWIN Builds on Legacy, Introduces The Men’s Edit


IFJAG Gives Back


MAGIC Women’s Brands Showcase Comfort and Style


Project and MAGIC Men’s Elevates Streetwear and Men’s


Problem Solving at SOURCING at MAGIC

