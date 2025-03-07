TRADE SHOW REPORT Textile Shows in L.A. Draw Attendees Interested in Quality, Education























Fashion professionals and emerging designers discovered new trends in textiles, notions, accessories, supply chain and production in downtown Los Angeles Feb. 25-27 during LA Textile at the California Market Center (CMC) and the Los Angeles Fabric Show at the New Mart. The shows featured exhibitors representing global sourcing options, in addition to seminars that outlined fresh and trusted solutions to address current challenges facing the apparel industry.





LA Textile connects attendees with high-caliber options

LA Textile at the CMC kicked off its 32nd year with a Feb. 25-27 run where quality, sustainability and education drew attendees from around the world. During a seminar with The Evans Group (TEG) founder and CEO, Jennifer Evans, attendees learned about the important—but often overlooked details of design, development and production.

“Quality control is hands down the biggest factor that makes production good or not,” said Evans, who has worked with Christian Siriano, Hudson Denim, Nike and Vera Wang. “There are many things that can come up in production that are unique with each style: the way fabrics react, the different threads that you’re using, challenging aspects of the construction or if there was oil on the machine.”

Dalena Vasquez, founder of pet-lifestyle brand WowWow, attended the TEG session to learn more about scaling her brand of pet and pet-parent apparel. The label also blends Los Angeles culture with Vasquez’s Mexican American background.

“My brand is trying to bring elevated products to pets and parents with a little more cultural relevance,” Vasquez said. “If you’re a starting or merging brand be open minded. Connecting and networking are so essential.”

The Los Angeles Fabric Show’s intimate atmosphere created an environment for attendees to easily discover potential sourcing partners such as Gordon Fabrics Ltd..







At the Spirit Lace booth, Claudia Favela fielded attendee interest in fabrics from the Los Angeles company for elevated designs and formalwear. Attendees who were interested in Favela’s offerings visited from Honduras, L.A., Orange County, San Diego and Massachusetts for finer textiles.

“We do everything that is couture and bright,” Favela said. “Before, [the trend was] 3D flowers. Now, the big flower patterns have been selling out.”

Attendees from Ontario; British Columbia; New York; Palm Springs, Calif.; Phoenix, Park City, Utah; and Costa Rica visited the Asher Fabric Concepts booth for domestic and sustainable offerings from the Los Angeles-based company.

“Besides strengthening our relationships with existing accounts, the show allows us to find new accounts and expand our existing business,” said Steve Peritz, sales executive.

City representatives from the LA Sanitation Department of Public Works showed their support at the event with a booth representing the Industrial Waste Management Division and the city’s work on the Los Angeles Textile Recovery Project.

“We, as a city, were there to show support and interest to divert textile waste from the city. We want to be a part of it and support the industry regarding the issue,” said Mariam Panasyan, environmental engineering associate. “It was also important to discuss the legislation that just passed—SB 707. Many brands wanted to learn about it more and what it’s all about.”

The division’s messaging and efforts resonated with attendees, according to Karina Afework, associate environmental engineer.

“We’re putting funds to investigate and run our pilot projects,” Afework said. “People wanted to know how to get involved. A lot of people wanted to know if we could take their scraps and were happy to see that L.A. cares.”





An intimate experience at Los Angeles Fabric Show

The New Mart welcomed the Los Angeles Fabric Show Feb. 26–27 with an easy-to-navigate show featuring exhibitors from across the supply chain. Show founder Susan Power offered a schedule of seminars such as “How to Build a Strong Relationship with Your Supply Chain,” presented by Dani Vasic, Anna Esposito and Yahel Engelberg of Lefty Productions, and “Costing Your Garments” with Anna Livermore, CEO of V.Mora.

First-time attendee Alline Atkinson Beutler of Arden’s LOVE QUiLTS visited the show from Traverse City, Mich., as she searched for resources to scale her business, which she named after her mother who taught her to quilt. Arden’s LOVE QUiLTS specializes in quilts, and quilted and non-quilted apparel.

“It was a smaller scale and a little less intimidating,” Atkinson Beutler said regarding the show. “I really appreciated seeing all the different fabric lines and new trends. I’ve never been to this type of show but have been to quilt-specific shows before. I really enjoyed it.”

Atkinson Beutler noticed trends in “vibrant florals,” linen, soft pastels and lighter colors.

“Being able to go somewhere to see so many different fabric lines all at once and see and touch their samples of different fabrics,” Atkinson Beutler said. “I was paying attention to the other people who were going around from vendor to vendor.”