SWIMWEAR AT JOHNNY WAS Johnny Was: Carrying the Boho Look Over to Swimwear

The world of Johnny Was is all about embroidered clothing with a certain boho look that has been a strong selling point for the Los Angeles label since it was founded in 1987.

Now, Johnny Was is transferring that boho look to a new swimwear collection, which launched in December for Resort 2019.

The collection has 25 pieces that include several one-piece bathing suits, high-waist and hipster bottoms, halter tops, tankinis, kimonos, caftans, and sarongs. Retail price points range from $88 to $298.

The fabric used in the swimwear collection is Lycra Xtra Life, which keeps its elasticity over time and molds to the body, allowing for maximum freedom of movement. It also offers UPF 50+ sun protection.

“When it comes to swimwear, fit is paramount for all figures, whether it’s a one-piece or a bikini,” said Johnny Was designer Biya Ramar. “We were very thoughtful with print placement as well as our signature embroideries to flatter all body types. The construction and fabrication are topnotch and made to stand up to the rigors of chlorine, saltwater and sun.”

The silhouettes are flattering, particularly the Haley corset black one-piece punctuated with embroidered flowers on the side and around the top. A bandeau flounce top and a flowy tankini top in a light print provide more coverage with a flirty air. High-rise bottoms look stylish, not frumpy.

The swimwear is designed to be worn with the collection’s kimonos, caftans and sarongs done in a floral print.

“The Johnny Was swimwear collection is inspired by the California coastline and the iconic beaches like Malibu, Zuma and Laguna,” said Rob Trauber, the chief executive of Johnny Was. “Since so many of our customers comment on how well Johnny Was travels, it seemed perfect to launch a collection made specifically for that.”

For more information, visit www.johnnywas.com.