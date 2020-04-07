TECHNOLOGY Tukatech Supports Apparel Industry Through Additional CAD Contributions

Following its offer of complimentary cloud licensing for its CAD software to dongle license-key holders, apparel-technology firm Tukatech is moving forward with additional methods of supporting professionals in the industry. The Los Angeles-based Tukatech will offer TUKAcad subscription packages at $1 for 30 days, which includes instruction and virtual support that affords an education regarding the technology's capabilities.

“This is a great opportunity to start working remotely,” Tukatech Chief Technology Officer Boris Vishnevsky said. “All our TUKAcad systems are available on cloud-based subscription and have built-in instructions and audio/video help for every tool in many languages. Our engineers are standing by to help with support.”

Through creating greater accessibility to its products, Tukatech chairman and founder Ram Sareen believes the offer brings more opportunities to fashion companies, as the need grows to adopt processes that allow employees to work remotely. As fashion design increasingly relies more on digital methods, workers in the apparel industry must expand their knowledge regarding options in pattern making and 3D digital prototyping.

“The pattern room is the oxygen room of any apparel business. Without a pattern we have nothing to cut, sew, make, show or sell,” Sareen said. “The level of oxygen determines the health of a company. It is time for fashion companies to stop with the hit-or-miss approach to product development and learn how to engineer patterns to get the first sample approved or go to production without ever making a sample.”