FASHION Levi's Says 'Vote' in Public Service Announcement

Denim giant Levi’s released a public-service announcement urging voters in the United States to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

In this public-service announcement, Hailey Bieber, model and celebrity, and filmmaker Oge Egbuonu worked with activists and artists to encourage people to vote. Those appearing in the PSA include Black Lives Matter leader Dr. Melina Abdullah, musician Miguel, and actor and restaurateur Danny Trejo. Levi's also unveiled a capsule collection of T-shirts and hoodies bearing the message "Vote."

Jennifer Sey, Levi’s chief marketing officer, said that the San Francisco-headquartered company wanted to use its influence to promote voter engagement. “Our democracy doesn’t work if we don’t participate," Sey said. "So as a company, we are supporting voting rights organizations and giving our employees time to vote."

Levi Strauss & Co. and the Levi Strauss Foundation also announced that they donated $2.6 million to voting-rights groups and groups with a mission to get out the vote such as the American Civil Liberties Union, Brennan Center, Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute and She The People. Another grant recipient was Rock The Vote, which Levi’s has partnered with in the past to support voter mobilization of youth.

The PSA is part of the company’s larger campaign Levi’s #Use Your Voice LIVE. The campaign’s panels and discussions will be webcast on Levi’s Instagram page. The campaign does not advocate for candidates or political parties, according to a Levi’s statement. Since 2016, Levi’s has supported campaigns advocating gun control. A 2019 study by Wall Street Journal found that Democratic voters preferred Levi’s and Republican voters favored Wrangler, another heritage denim brand.