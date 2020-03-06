EVENTS Hill City Flexes Running Styles for L.A. Marathon at Fred Segal Pop-Up

Thousands of people will don running clothes when The Los Angeles Marathon makes its way along a 26-mile route through Los Angeles on March 8. Gap Inc.’s men's performance-wear label Hill City joined in the race by producing a marathon-friendly pop-up shop at Fred Segal Sunset, which just happens to be on the marathon route in West Hollywood, Calif. (Don’t expect to cheer the runners from Fred Segal Sunset though. The store will open 1:30 p.m. Sunday, after the marathon passes the shop.)

Hill City’s creative director Calvin Leung was one of the brand’s crew to host a March 5 reception for the Fred Segal pop-up. The pop-up also included displays from other running-focused brands such as Maurten and District Vision.

Hill City’s pop-up featured a wide range of styles from hoodies to the brand’s run shorts, which feature a four-way stretch, anti-odor liner and hidden pockets to store wallets, keys and phones. Another Hill City look was the Everyday TrainTee, which features XT2 thread. The thread protects against odor, Leung said.