TEXTILES Lenzing and Hyosung Partner to Unveil Home Everywhere

Prominent fabric companies Lenzing and Hyosung have joined forces to develop the Home Everywhere collection, which will offer more-sustainable product and textile innovations, said Andreas Guertler, Lenzing’s senior manager of global business development active sportswear.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Hyosung this year to develop more eco-friendly fiber collection that offers the combination of everlasting softness, comfort and performance,” Guertler said.

The mix features Lenzing’s cellulose fibers along with Hyosung’s range of multi-function spandex, polyester and long fibers.

These fibers are used in different Home Everywhere lines such as Deep, Rich Color. This line was described in a joint brand statement as using Hysosung’s proprietary Cerora Color + and Lenzing’s Tencel branded modal fibers. Another collection is the Soft Touch, which features Hyosung’s 100 percent recycled regen aerolight polyester with Lenzing’s Tencel Modal fibers and Micro technology for a light-weight and ultra-soft touch. Another style will be the Functional collection. This collection will feature Hyosung’s Mipan aqua-X nylon with Tencel Lyocell fibers offering cool-touch, ultraviolet protection and moisture management.

Lenzing and Hyosung will be presenting the Home Everywhere collection at the virtual version of the Interfilère Connect trade show, which is scheduled to be produced online starting Oct. 24. Home Everywhere also is scheduled to be displayed at the Performance Days trade show scheduled to run Dec. 9-10 in Munich.