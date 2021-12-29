TRENDS Hyosung’s Fashion Design Center Introduces A/W ’22/’23 Textile Trends

The Fashion Design Center, an interactive fashion studio established by textile-solutions provider Hyosung, has released its new Autumn/Winter 2022/2023 textile trends, giving a sneak peek into what major brands will be using in their collections.



The FDC defined three major trends that should be of note during the latter part of 2022. Refined basics are expected to be a major trend with sub-trends including trans-seasonal basics, textures such as rib, waffle and crepe jersey gaining importance in the casualwear market, and customers looking for their everyday clothing to have multiple uses.

Another trend expected for Autumn/Winter 2022/2023 is the growing demand for high-performing essentials, with thermoregulation, fabric innovations and comfort stretch in more than just performance wear and more-durable apparel that can handle the rigors of increased outdoor activity being the main drivers.

The third major trend was defined as sensual moments, which bring physical and emotional comfort to consumers by being soft and cozy. The sub-trends include an increase in consumers searching for soft, comfortable fabrics and decorative, soft textiles. Pile fabric is also expected to be upgraded with soft-touch and eco-friendly fabrics.

“It is clear that sustainability, versatility and performance along with interesting textures for a tactile experience are key textile drivers for next Autumn/Winter,” said Lewis Hong, team manager at the Hyosung Fashion Design Center. “We are fortunate to have a broad range of options across our elastane, nylon and polyester portfolios available to meet these forecasted textile trends.”