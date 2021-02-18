TEXTILES Hyosung Expands Regen Offerings, Aligning With Trends in Eco-Comfort

During ISPO Munich Online, which took place Feb. 1–5, the Seoul-headquartered fiber producer Hyosung introduced its expanded line of Regen, the company’s sustainable and multi-function fibers. As interest in Global Recycle Standard­–certified materials continues to grow among consumers who demand pieces within loungewear, activewear and outdoor apparel that feature high-performance characteristics—yet also remain more sustainable and generate the sensations of feel-good clothing—the importance of eco-comfort will continue to rise.

“We are experiencing significant interest in our 100 percent GRS recycled Creora spandex, Mipan Regen nylon and Regen polyester—all of which save valuable resources from being removed from the earth,” Mike Simko, global marketing director at Hyosung—Textiles, said in a statement. “Having such a comprehensive package of recycled, multi-function fibers is quite unique, and we’re excited to offer our partners the best possible range of sustainable product offerings.”

While Hyosung presented its 100 percent recycled Regen Creora spandex, Mipan Regen nylon and Regen polyester, the fiber producer also focused on its Regen multi-function category. Products within this collection include Regen Askin/MIPAN Regen Aqua X, a cool-touch polyester and nylon with ultraviolet protection; MIPAN Regen Robic, a high-tenacity nylon; Regen Cotna, a polyester that boasts properties similar to cotton, such as a natural-fiber hand; Regen Aerocool, a polyester that features rapid-moisture absorption and drying capabilities; Regen Aerosilver, an antimicrobial polyester; and Regen Aerolight, a polyester that is lightweight and affords high-performance moisture management.

For its Fall/Winter 2022/2023 awards in the Outer Layer category, IPSO Munich Online named as a top 10 finalist a Hyosung fabric in a stretch dobby woven that relies on Askin cool-touch polyester and Creora ActiFit spandex that yields a multi-function performance stretch with UV protection.