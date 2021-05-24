CLASSICS REDESIGNED Yara Shahidi and Adidas Honor Changemakers Through Originals Collection

Building her résumé as a fashion designer, actor, producer, Harvard University student and changemaker Yara Shahidi recently partnered with the sportswear brand Adidas to create a collection that pays homage to her heritage and the next generation of those who are making an impact in the world. The Adidas Originals by Yara Shahidi collection takes the fashion set through a theme of ReCreation as it nods to Shahidi’s Iranian and African-American heritage in order to share how young people are honoring their cultural identities and remaining true to themselves.

“I’m incredibly excited to have the opportunity to partner with Adidas Originals as a creator as I have always viewed clothing and footwear as incredible tools with which we navigate the world in our own particular way, so, to be able to design my own collections with the brand has been truly special,” Shahidi said in a statement. “This particular collection is not only an exploration of who I am—bringing together different aspects of my heritage—but also an ode to a new generation of changemakers who are continually reimagining their own identities, carving out space and refusing to be silenced in the process.”

Reimagining the classic Adidas tracksuit, Shahidi brought a vintage feel with 1960s-inspired elements for two different approaches to the athletic brand’s heritage. A satin version of the tracksuit is designed in Iranian-inspired patterns, featuring a relaxed silhouette for the arms and legs with a cropped approach to the body. Hidden drawstrings allow the wearer to convert the tracksuit into different styles.

The Varsity tracksuit is designed in a mustard hue and features a sun logo that was created for the collaboration. A redesigned Superstar sees the classic sneaker in a beige worn-leather upper that features brown and yellow suede stripes. The color combination is also featured on the shoe’s heel panels. The Superstar also features lacy metal jewels and a scalloped tongue. On the shoe’s upper, the word “yar,” Persian for “friend,” is featured as a detail and a shortened version of Shahidi’s first name.

To support the mission of Adidas Originals by Yara Shahidi, the collaborative collection’s campaign features cultural leaders who are emerging as changemakers representing millennials and Gen Z. The campaign features Shahidi in addition to models Andrea Thomas and Dora Owusu and recording artist Duckwrth.

Launched May 13, Adidas Originals by Yara Shahidi is available online at adidas.com and in select North American retailers.