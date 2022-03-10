Otis College of Art and Design Announces O-Launch

Otis College of Art and Design has announced the schedule for the inaugural O-Launch ’22, a weekend of programs showcasing the future of art and design.

The celebration will begin May 13 with an industry preview connecting Otis students with creative employers in Los Angeles. On May 14, Otis will welcome all students, families and the public to its annual exhibition, a campus-wide event displaying the work of graduating students across the college’s areas of study. The fashion-design program will hold its annual fashion show on the campus commons showcasing the work of students mentored by industry leaders in-person for the first time since 2019.

The inaugural O-Launch is scheduled to end with the college’s commencement ceremony during which Otis will award honorary degrees to Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel. Spiegel, who studied at Otis while in high school, is the CEO of Snap Inc., and Kerr is a supermodel and businesswoman who is the founder and CEO of KORA Organics, a line of skin-care products and cosmetics. Kerr and Spiegel will deliver an address as part of the ceremony.

“Los Angeles is a thriving hub of creativity, and Otis College is at its heart. After two years of remote exhibitions, we look forward to a full weekend of in-person events and invite everyone to come celebrate a new generation of artists and designers,” said Otis College President Charles Hirschhorn.

Otis College of Art and Design was established in 1918 and is a nonprofit institution and national leader in art and design education. It recently established a $10 million scholarship in honor of Charles White, who taught at the school during the 1960s and ’70s. The donation came from the chair of Otis College’s board of trustees, Mei-Lee Ney, in what matches the largest gift ever received by the school.