New Showrooms and Lines

By Apparel News Staff | Thursday, March 2, 2023

California Market Center

110 E. Ninth St.

cmcdtla.com

New Showrooms

Nightday LLC Showroom

C250

Apparel Brand By Zhu Studio

51 Clothing Showroom

C418

AM

Women’s young contemporary brand

Nation America Outfitters Showroom

C420

Women’s updated apparel

One Globe Sourcing Showroom

C440

Citygirlz

Sam & Alex

Spacegirlz

Junior and young contemporary brands

Jinfay CorporaTIon Showroom

C449

Sweaters and knitwear

Selected By Elisa, LLC Showroom

C480

Elisa Johnson Brand Sunglasses

Zuter Showroom

C625/627

Young contemporary graphic tees

Amy James Showroom

C733

Lookin Sassy

Mckayla

Wisdom Luggage

Young contemporary brands

Showroom

C770

New York Xpress Luggage & Travelwear

Zanetti Office/Showroom

C829

Contemporary menswear

Sai Silks Office

C837

Textile company

It-Makes Inc Office

C881

Architectural firm

Cooper Design Space

860 S. Los Angeles St.

cooperdesignspace.com

New Showrooms

Mighty Sparrow

Unit 200

WithBlack

Unit 315

Pistola

Unit 400

Gasp! LA Showroom

Unit 400A

Metta Studio

Unit 419

New Lines

The Style House of Chic

Unit 200

Everbright

L’affaire

Sperling Design Studio

March Guest

Native Gem

Lobby G

Nothing to Wear

Lobby G

Amsterdam Heritage

Aspiga

Cofi Leather

Naya Swimwear

Peixito

Pool to Party

Robin Piccone

Spun

Subtle Luxury

Wallaroo Hat

Subtle Luxury

Lobby G

Callee Cordero

Mezzanine 2

Callen Cordero

George Esquival

Louiza Babourryan

Matias

CP Shades

Unit 210

FashionLab Agency

Unit 213

Camper

Lola & Lo

Maliparmi

Mirror in the Sky

Robert Graham

Sita Murt

Sommer

The New Mart

127 E. Ninth St.

newmart.net

EXCLUSIVE–MARKET ONLY

David Galan Leather

Suite 715

Miriana Ojeda

Suite 715

Alquema

Anarkh

Elemente Clemente

Igor Dobranic

Matthildur

Simply Mila

Pivot Footwear & Apparel Show

Suites 807/808

AS 98

Buffalo London

Cordani

Fraas the Scarf Co.

Henriette Steffensen

Homers

Ilse Jacobsen

The Italian Cowboy/Marco Delli

J.Slides

Miz Mooz

Noa Noa

On Foot

Papucei

Philip Hog

Regarde LeCel

Sticks and Stones Amsterdam

Toni Pons

Wonders

Showroom Five21

Suite 605

Gold & Silver Paris

Melody Fast Sales

Suite 609

Heydari

Mill Valley

Julie & Stuart Marcher Ltd

Suite 703

AP•NY

Edinburgh Knitwear

Bea Gorman Sales

JV & Associates

Third + West LLC

Suite 1003

Mary Minser Sales

Suite 1005

Phoebe Jon

Rande Cohen Showroom

Suite 1103

J.A.K.

Lynn Tallerico Bags

The Nu Vintage

Valerie Hambas

Suite 1108

Clothes Head

Donna White

Landes Belts

Ourika Soap

Parkhurst Sweaters

Robert Palazzolo

LK Showroom

Suite 1207

Just Madison

