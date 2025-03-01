TRADE SHOWS Spring ’25 Functional Fabric Fair Connects Designers, Product Developers and Material Innovators





When one of the biggest names in outdoor apparel was granted a VIP meeting room at the last Functional Fabric Fair, it was able to meet with no less than 75 of its leading suppliers. When the business whirlwind was over, the company took the producers of the pioneering trade show aside and thanked them, saying, “You have no idea how much time, effort and cost in travel you’ve saved us with this incredible show.”





“Curated” is an overused term these days, but when it comes to Functional Fabric Fair the term fits. “People say it’s like the show is curated, and we say ‘Yeah, it is,’” said event director Stephen McCullough. “We say no to hundreds of applicants because we’re the antithesis of a sourcing show. I’ve gone to thousands of shows, and there was no curated show like this in the U.S. We wanted the selection to be so well groomed that a sourcing professional didn’t have to waste a day just to find out who to see on day two. We only have the cream of the crop of what we stand for.”





Functional Fabric Fair has quickly grown to become the premier sourcing platform for high-performance and sustainable textiles, connecting designers, product developers and material innovators to drive industry progress. And the caliber of exhibitors that leads brands such as Patagonia, North Face and Burton to send entire department returns to the Oregon Convention Center in Portland April 14–16. For buyers, Functional Fabric Fair has quickly become the must-see show for textile innovation, and for the 300 exhibitors a healthy buyer-to-exhibitor ratio of 10 to 1.









In many ways it is the very antithesis of your typical sourcing show, with only the cream of the crop allotted exhibition space, and not just for sustainability ideals but practical things like reliable shipping, which is carefully vetted by the FFF team. The show also ensures that the number of exhibitors from any particular region in the world is capped in order to allow maximum variety and diversity for buyers. Grass-roots innovators can take part in a special innovation section free of charge, underscoring Functional Fabric Fair’s commitment to serving the industry at all levels, from creative entrepreneurs to the industry’s biggest players.





All driving industry trends will be on full display for the spring edition, including a focus on eco-friendly and recycled materials, reduced water and energy consumption, ethical sourcing, and other circular economy principles. Industry-disrupting innovations include biodegradable fibers, bio-based coatings and smart textiles with enhanced durability and multifunctional properties. Expert-led panels, trend presentations and hands-on workshops encourage partnerships between textile suppliers, brands and sustainability advocates through collaboration and knowledge sharing.





Each edition of the show features a focus topic developed in conjunction with PERFORMANCE DAYS, the innovative trade show held in Munich, Germany, and the inspiration for Functional Fabric Fair. For the Spring 2025 fair, the topic will be the importance of certifications, such as Bluesign and OEKO-TEX, to ensure transparency and accountability in sustainable practices. The expert panel will explore the topic from top to bottom, addressing such key topics as which certifications are beneficial and which are dubious, what do brands look for in certification, and who pays for the certification process.





This Day Zero conference, held April 14 from 8 a.m..–4 p.m., is in many ways the most important part of the show as it allows exhibitors to be present rather than on the show floor. “That’s what makes it great,” explains McCullough. “It creates such an industry movement to have all the stakeholders in the room, and have the opportunity to ask the questions and bring up their concerns.”



