LA DOLCE VITA Marciano Collection Goes for Chic Look

Sophistication was in the air for the Marciano brand, which recently launched its Fall 2018 campaign.

Some of the looks included multicolored faux-fur jackets as a statement piece for any silhouette. Lots of evening gowns, jumpsuits and cocktail dresses were in the lineup, which offered a number of patterns and colors.

For men, black blazers and dress pants were paired with refined turtlenecks to seal the deal.

Prevailing colors for the Fall edition included pops of gold, powder blue, burnt orange and burgundy for updated looks.

The Los Angeles label was introduced more than a decade ago by Guess? Inc. as an upscale brand to enhance the casual-lifestyle clothing the blue-jeans company was known for.

Photos by Rayan Ayash.