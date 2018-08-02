TEXTILES Textile Trends

Photo Gallery Check It Out! From the game of chess, checkered textiles come in various sizes of crossed horizontal and vertical lines. In many countries, the check pattern has become a symbol of the police. Known as “Silitoe Tartan,” it was first used in Glasgow in the 1930s and was inspired by a pattern worn by some Scottish army regiments. Textile designers use checks in all aspects of fashion.

Photo Gallery It’s So Easy, Going Green The most common color in the natural world, green is the symbol of freshness and progress. It is often associated with environmental and social-justice movements. Fashion designers use a wide variety of green hues to allow for personal expression.

Photo Gallery Think Pink The color pink, as a noun, dates back to the late 17th century and is named after the flower of the same name. The use of the color pink goes back to ancient times when it was referred to as “roseus” in Latin. Pink is now widely used by artists and fashion designers.

Photo Gallery Shine On Yellow is the brightest and psychologically the happiest color of the visible spectrum. It can make you feel cheerful and warm. Because of yellow’s luminosity, it is often used to make bold statements in fashion.

Photo Gallery Blossoming Blooms A staple in textile design, floral fabrics are available in subtle to bold prints. Whether it’s a calico or an aloha print, floral fabrics are popular in all aspects of fashion.

Photo Gallery Bands and Bars One of the most classic fabric patterns, striped textiles are used for many occasions. First appearing in medieval times, they were worn by the lesser of society. Stripes gained popularity in England in the 19th century with Queen Victoria. Stripes became mainstream in the 20th century.

Photo Gallery Blue Muse The color blue has been used in textiles for more than 200 years. Originally derived from plants, synthetic dyes allow a variety of blues for multiple textile uses.

Textile trends Directory

