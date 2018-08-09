MANUFACTURING Quality Basics Is the Idea Behind November Six

The idea of basic clothes made of quality material was the impetus behind November Six, a new Los Angeles label sold exclusively online by two sisters who felt their clothing could fill a niche.

“We wanted to create a collection to offer essential pieces to consumers to keep costs down but offer high-quality fabric,” said Candice Setareh, who co-founded the company with her sister, Shanen Soleymani.

Soleymani said she spent years curating her own closet filled with classic separates. “My dedication to seeking out the best white T-shirt or the perfect high-waisted pant inspired me to [help] start November Six,” she said.

Friends who admired the sisters’ basic but elegant way of dressing were asking them where they had gotten their clothes, which included lots of basic pieces. So it only seemed natural that they would take their taste for fashion and start a label (which got its name from Setareh’s birthdate).

The idea is to slowly introduce one or two pieces at a time and develop an evolving edit of essentials and timeless pieces that can be worn from season to season.

Their collection, launched online in July, incorporates mostly solid colors with silhouettes that gravitate toward tops, high-waisted pants, dresses and silk camisoles.

Pieces include a gray merino-wool T-shirt with short sleeves, which sells for $115; a navy-blue ruffled cotton top with large pleats to accent the waist, which goes for $165; and a high-waisted, wide-legged pant made of linen jacquard, which carries a $245 price tag.

“We are doing a lot of silks, viscose and some cotton,” Setareh said. “It is a lot of tops because, in general, women find it easier to buy tops than a bottom.”

Neither sister had any fashion or design background before they started their brand. Setareh had done fashion publicity and worked for a tech startup. Soleymani had been raising a family.

But the idea to create a collection of basics that could be worn by just about any age group took over, and soon they were seeking out patternmakers, cutters and sewers to help them with their vision.

Through word of mouth, which has been the primary way the sisters have been locating resources, the two discovered a cutter and manufacturer in downtown Los Angeles. “We have been asking around and getting referrals to different people,” Setareh said. “Our patternmaker introduced us to our cutter, who works next door to a manufacturer.”

Setareh makes sketches of what she would like to make and then the patternmakers bring those sketches to life. “We make a ton of samples because sizing and fit are important to us,” Setareh, who does most of the design and marketing, said.

Soleymani is in charge of management and making sure production goes smoothly.

As time goes by, they would like to add denim to their lineup. “But we want to work with the right factory that understands our aesthetic. We want to make sure it is the correct fit and style,” Setareh said.

For more information, visit www.november-six.com.