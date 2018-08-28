FASHION Fly the Friendly Skies at Peekaboo Gallery

The Peekaboo Gallery in the heart of old town Pasadena is the scene of a new exhibit called: "Fly the Friendly Skies," celebrating 100 years of commercial air travel.

For the exhibit, the gallery was transformed into a pop-culture time machine going back decades.

The exhibit's opening night began with a runway show of vintage flight attendant uniforms from designers such as Pucci, Jean Louis, Oleg Cassini, Edith Head and Travilla. Each piece was in mint condition and available for purchase.

Besides the runway pieces and collections on exhibit, guest were able to see rare travel artifacts including tote bags, advertising posters, model planes and rare paintings of planes in flight. There’s a mock model of how the seats used to be in luxury class. All of the pieces at the gallery represent a bygone era when traveling by air was an adventure of luxury and style.

There’s an ongoing video loop continuously showing iconic images of how air travel looked back in the heyday of flying. Lots of fashion advertisement and editorial shoots from the past are included in the video.

Step back in time and enjoy the experience of an era when flying meant you’re about to live in luxury. The exhibit runs until Sept. 23.