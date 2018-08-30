GARDEN OF COLOR Trina Turk Reaches for Harmony in Her Resort 2018 Collection

Los Angeles designer Trina Turk is known for her resortwear with a Palm Springs vibe.

So for her upcoming Resort collection, she went all out when it came to boisterously bright floral prints that make you feel as if you were in a California garden.

Turk said her prints are grounded in moody, rich tones and accented with splashes of bright colors. Think pink, viola and lacquer red—sometimes combined with striped accents. There are prints with dark backgrounds and pops of color. Geometric prints made a small showing with a configuration of diamonds and polka dots in various colors.

Women’s pants came in several silhouettes—from the more traditional slim-fitting shape to wider legs with cropped configurations.

Dolman-sleeve tops in striped interpretations topped black pants as did a kimono top with contrasting striped sleeves. Flounced sleeves and hemlines as well as fringe and tassels kept the collection interesting.

For the Mr. Turk men’s collection, designed by Turk’s husband, Jonathan Skow, it was all about prints that made a statement.