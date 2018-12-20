CFF GIVES BACK A Festive Spirit Takes off at the 71st Annual Holiday Party by the California Fashion Foundation

The activity meter on the top floor of the Cooper Design Space went into overdrive as 200 children danced to holiday music, fought with sword balloons, tossed fake snow everywhere and received bulging bags filled with a boatload of gifts.

This was the 71st annual holiday party hosted by the California Fashion Foundation—the philanthropic arm of the California Fashion Association.

Children at the Dec. 5 party arrived by bus from Alexandria House, the Boys & Girls Club of Los Angeles, the Boys & Girls Club of East Los Angeles and Para Los Niños, where they participate in various after-school programs.

A photo booth was set up where children could take self-portraits using props including oversized eyeglasses, funny masks, hats, golden crowns, and signs that said “Friends Forever” and “I Don’t Know Him.”

A number of fashion-industry elves including Ann Davis, Roberta Sassower, Eileen Ellis, Janet Moss and Bill Panzera worked the food line, where macaroni and cheese, hot dogs, popcorn, potato chips and miniature cupcakes were waiting to be gobbled up.

The big crescendo was Santa Claus handing out gifts to all the children. Huge red bags were filled with dolls from Mattel, soccer balls, jigsaw puzzles, mechanical drawing pads, card games and other items.

On hand were Ilse Metchek, president of the California Fashion Association; Barbara Bundy from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising; Steve Hirsh and Mona Sangkala from the Cooper Design Space; and Molly Rhodes of the California Apparel News.

The party and gifts were made possible through a long list of fashion-industry and financial-industry sponsors, including Karen Kane Inc., the Cooper Design Space, AIMS360, KWDZ Manufacturing, Moss Adams, Moonbasa, STC-QST, Alba Wheels Up, the Ben & Joyce Eisenberg Foundation, Design Knit, Kaufman & Kabani, Stony Apparel Corp., the Findings showroom, White Oak, the Market restaurant, Classy Bride, Ragfinders, Apparel Resources Inc., the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising and the California Apparel News.