Forever 21 on the Move at Hollywood & Highland

By Deborah Belgum | Monday, December 31, 2018

Forever 21 has long had a presence at the Hollywood & Highland shopping center in Hollywood.

For years, it has been in the same location off Hollywood Boulevard, but now it is moving from the street level of the complex to a spot right off the water court where many tourists hang out to eat snacks, shop and watch kids zip in and out of the interactive water fountain.

Forever 21 will be taking over the former store locations of two well-known brands. Signs indicate that some time this year it will move into the locations once occupied by a former BCBG store and a former Guess store. A vacant storefront once occupied by Oakley is on one side of the new Forever 21 location and a bustling Victoria's Secret is on the other side.

Forever 21 did not respond to emails inquiring when the big event will be made, but it has a lot of signs announcing the move.

