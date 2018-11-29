MANUFACTURING AAFA Announces Honorees for American Image Awards

The American Apparel & Footwear Association, a trade organization in Washington, D.C., representing hundreds of the country’s largest manufacturers, named the recipients of its annual American Image Awards, which will be presented April 15 at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

The evening will be emceed by actress Brooke Shields, and the gala’s charitable beneficiary will be the Council of Fashion Designers of America Foundation.

Isaac Ash, the chief executive of the United Legwear and Apparel Co., was named the Person of the Year. Under his leadership, the company has grown into a major global designer, manufacturer and distributor of legwear, bodywear, apparel bags and accessories. It is a joint-venture partner of Puma, a licensee of Skechers, Champion, Fortnite, Starter, Weatherproof and Pro Player. It is also the owner of Fun Socks.

American Eagle Outfitters will receive the Retailer of the Year award for providing on-trend clothing, accessories and personal-care products for more than 40 years. It now has more than 1,000 stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Hong Kong.

Birkenstock will be the recipient of the Company of the Year award. The German brand, known for its contoured foot bed, has been available in the United States for more than 50 years but only opened its first U.S.-based store, in New York, in 2018.

Eileen Fisher was chosen as the Designer of the Year for working for decades to bring awareness in the apparel industry to issues of social responsibility, sustainability and human rights. The brand was started by Eileen Fisher in 1984 with only $350 in startup money. In 1986, she opened her first store in Manhattan.

WWD, also known as Women’s Wear Daily, is the recipient of the Media Brand of the Year award. It has been delivering news on the apparel, footwear, beauty and fashion industries for more than 100 years.

For the Fashion Collaboration of the Year award, the winner is Disney Princess x Ruthie Davis, a venture between designer Ruthie Davis and Disney.