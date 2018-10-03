RETAIL Guess? Inc. Opens 50th Store in Mexico

Guess has been seeing a nice uptick in sales in Asia and Latin America, which is why its Mexico expansion has been so important.

The Los Angeles retail chain recently announced it opened its 50th store south of the border in the Paseo Queretaro shopping center in Santiago de Queretaro in central Mexico.

The 3,400-square-foot store has bright, high-tech lights for a contemporary feel in this new shopping center.

Guess reopened its stores in Mexico in 2006 in conjunction with Grupo Axo, which operates clothing and accessories stores in Mexico and Chile. The first store opened in the Antara Fashion Hall in the upscale Polanco section of Mexico City. Guess is also in 665 doors in such major department stores as Liverpool and Palacio de Hierro.

Victor Herrero, the chief executive of Guess, said Mexico is a key market for the company. "We are investing deeply to further expand and establish our brand in the country," he said.