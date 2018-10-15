National Stores Is Closing Remaining Locations

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August, National Stores announced it is holding store-closing sales at its remaining 184 locations.

The store-closing sales are being held its Factory 2-U and Fallas locations around the country and in Puerto Rico.

The store closing sales are being conducted by Hilco Merchant Resources, Gordon Brothers and SB360 Capital Partners.

In a press release, the company said that after “conducting a store rationalization process,” these stores will be shut down.

This comes after the company, based in Gardena, Calif., held store-closing sales in August at 74 of its stores. It was unclear if the shuttered stores will include the company’s Anna’s Linens by Fallas.

National Stores, owned primarily by Michael Fallas, who took over the company from his father, Joseph, caters primarily to the Latino market with bargain-basement prices. Its first store opened in downtown Los Angeles at Broadway and Fourth Street in the 1960s.

The retail chain, in its bankruptcy documents filed on Aug. 6 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, said it had $111.4 million in liabilities and had approximately $108 million in debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lenders.

Previously, the company said its bottom line had suffered setbacks from some under-performing stores, which were exacerbated by severe weather in various regions, including in Puerto Rico, which was badly hit by and is still recuperating from last year’s Hurricane Maria.

The company also suffered financial losses from its acquisition of 44 Conway Stores in 2014 for an undisclosed price.

Last year, the computers at the various stores in the National Stores chain were subjected to a malware attack that lasted from July 10 to Dec. 11, 2017.

The affected payment-card information may have included names, payment-card numbers, expiration dates and security codes. Because of the attack, the company said its access to its operating funds diminished.

In court documents, the company said it has between 200 and 999 creditors. Some of its major creditors, all located in New York, include: Armouth International, owed $15.6 million; One Step Up, owed $10.3 million; Louise Paris, owed nearly $4 million and Seven Apparel, owed $3.9 million.

National Stores was started in 1962 by Joseph Fallas with the one downtown Los Angeles store. The retail chain is known for its value-priced clothing, which often sells below $10 to $20.