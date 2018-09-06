TRADE SHOWS ReMode Adds Speakers to Its November Event

The fashion-sustainability event called ReMode has added a number of top fashion leaders to its speaker lineup at the conference scheduled for Nov. 13–14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Joining a long line of speakers are Rebecca Minkoff, co-founder and creative director at Rebecca Minkoff; Anna Gedda, head of sustainability at H&M; Jennifer Silberman, vice president of corporate responsibility at Target; Nina Farran, founder and chief executive at Fashionkind; and Patricia Ermecheo, chief executive and founder of Osom Brand and Osomtex.

Other added speakers include Jifei Ou, researcher at MIT Media Lab; Adam Pritzker, chairman and chief executive at Assembled Brands and co-founder of General Assembly; David Breslauer, co-founder of Bolt Threads; Erik Bang, innovation lead at the H&M Foundation; and Arti Zeighami, global head of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence at H&M.

Working toward a more sustainable industry, the event will focus on four pillars of sustainability: ReMake, ReThink, ReInvest and ReMarket, which will help businesses become more environmentally conscientious.

For this inaugural event, Remode has organized more than 75 sessions to help companies become more omni-channel in a sustainable way.

Topics to be discussed include building a sustainable brand, on-demand manufacturing, sustainable sourcing, transparent by design, the role of venture capitalists in early-stage fashion brands, and winning and wholesaling.

To learn more about the event, go to www.remode.com.