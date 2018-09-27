EVENTS California Market Center Outlines Events for October

The California Market Center has a number of textile, apparel and footwear trade shows and events taking place in October for the Spring/Summer 2019 season.

Here’s a look at what’s going on at the building, located at 110 E. Ninth St.

Los Angeles Majors Market

This Oct. 1–3 event has showrooms introducing their Spring/Summer 2019 lines to the major department store buyers on the hunt for new merchandise. On Monday, Oct. 1, there will be a hosted brunch at the buyer lounge in the courtyard after the Directives West fashion show being held inside the Fashion Theater.

There are also hosted lunches in select CMC showrooms.

Los Angeles Textile Show

The top floor of the CMC in both the A and B buildings will be occupied by the Oct. 3–5 Los Angeles Textile Show, where scores of textile companies will set up booths to introduce their latest innovations and designs.

Knit Wit magazine will have a lounge for buyers where the publication will showcase the latest developments in fiber arts and crafts.

On the first day of the show, there will be a hosted breakfast and on the second day there will be a hosted lunch for preregistered attendees at the buyers lounge in the courtyard. Coffee and a happy hour will be hosted on the Los Angeles Textile Show floor.

On Oct. 3, there will be a one-day conference on the future of fashion. Le FrenchLab will discuss smart, sustainable, ethical and vegan fashion with Fashion Revolution, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and industry experts. The conference begins at 11 a.m. on the 13th floor of the A building.

In addition, the Le FrenchLab and Fashion Revolution will have a lounge area open during all three days of the show. There will be a presentation of sustainable brands and resources, a library of eco materials and a curated presentation of fashion pieces for sustainability inspiration.

Also on Oct. 3, there will be a number of seminars at the show on textile topics relevant to manufacturers, brands and buyers. They are free for all registered attendees and exhibitors.

On Oct. 4, there will be a one-day forum in the Fashion Theater on sustainable fashion and textile processes and practices, providing fashion businesses a way to lead in sustainability, ethical responsibility and climate change. There will be speakers from Reformation, Levi Strauss, Patagonia, Conscious Chatter and more.

Discounted tickets are available at www.fashiondex.com/forum. Use the code CMC.

Los Angeles Fashion Market

Los Angeles Fashion Market will be held throughout the CMC building Oct. 8–10.

During the three-day show, Chinese Laundry shoes and BuddyLove contemporary clothing will host a special pop-up in the Ninth Street plaza area of the building.

In addition, there will be a hosted breakfast for preregistered attendees on the first and second day of the show in the buyers lounge in the courtyard.

New to the three-day Los Angeles Fashion Market is Label Array, which is replacing the previous shows called Select and Transit. The show of women’s and children’s apparel, accessories, footwear, gifts, home and beauty will be held on the 13th floor of the CMC.

The LA Kids Market will also be held, mostly on the sixth floor, where a majority of the childrenswear showrooms are located.

The LA Men’s Market will take place Oct. 9–10, located primarily on the fourth floor.

For the first time, there is a Boutique Hub x CMC Retail Summit, being held Oct. 7–9. On the first night, there will be a welcome cocktail party at the Ace Hotel and a VIP retailer dinner at the Tuck Hotel, both located one block away from the California Market Center.

Then there are a series of retail panels at the CMC, tours through the showrooms taking part in Los Angeles Fashion Market and Label Array and an introduction to the surrounding showroom buildings and other buying resources in the Los Angeles Fashion District. For more information, visit www.thebosutiquehub.com/business/events.