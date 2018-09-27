SHADES OF AUTUMN

Textile Trends

Thursday, September 27, 2018

Café Noir

For centuries, black has been associated with a sophisticated look appropriate for any occasion. It is the foundation of male formal attire and was used for some of the most iconic fashion statements of the 20th century.

Fall’s Finest

Designers are inspired by the colors of fall. As the days grow shorter and the leaves change, the season is filled with vibrant colors ranging from red, orange and yellow to purple, pink and magenta.

Textile Trends Directory

Asher Fabric Concepts, (323) 268-1218, www.asherconcepts.com

Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

ECLAT Textile Company, (213) 624-2633, www.eclatusa.com

EKB Textiles, (213) 749-3666, www.ekbtextile.com

Fabric Selection Inc., (213) 747-6297, www.fabricselection.com

Robert Kaufman Fabrics, (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com

Studio 93, (213) 322-4583, www.studio93.info

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com

