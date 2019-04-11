MANUFACTURING Expert Brand Introduces New Collection

Expert Brand, a longtime active lifestyle apparel and promotional clothing company based in Vernon, Calif., is celebrating more than 25 years in business by expanding its American MoCA collection with eight new styles, six for women and two for men.

The new collection is meant to mix fashion and function for everyday wear and is offered in a number of colors made with an environmentally friendly sustainable fiber.

The collection of hoodies, V-neck shirts, tanks and cardigans have a blend of MicroModal and combed cotton. The new women’s styles include a tie-front tank, drape-front cardigan, sleeveless hoodie, V-neck hoodie, V-neck T-shirt and a cinch-back tee, while the women’s styles include V-neck short- and long-sleeve tees.

“The latest additions to the American MoCA collection are ideal for an everyday active lifestyle of cycling, yoga, hiking, walking and other activities,” said Sion Shaman, the owner of Expert Brand.

Shaman named the collection for both its combination of materials—Modal and cotton—and its California roots, with each piece made in the United States.

Expert Brand was started in 1993 by designing, developing and manufacturing performance fabrics. Then two of its largest customers asked if the company could sew T-shirts to respond to last-minute orders from retailers.

The company started out with four employees, two apparel styles and less than 100,000 garments manufactured a year. Today, there are more than 100 employees and 200 apparel styles making up the millions of garments made each year.

The company’s customer base has grown from a handful of entities to more than 800 companies, including promotional-products distributors, apparel decorators, gyms, yoga studios, sporting-goods retailers and more on the business-to-business side.