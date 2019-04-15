RETAIL Johnny Was Store Opens in Montecito

It was a chic affair at the grand opening of the Johnny Was boutique in the upper-crust town of Montetico, Calif., just a few miles away from Santa Barbara.

Johnny Was is the Los Angeles label known for its beautifully embroidered garments that have a cool bohemian vibe to them. They are oh-so Californian. The store has a curated selection of custom-embroidered dusters, jackets, blouses, kimonos and accessories.

The April 13 grand opening was hosted by singer/actress Chynna Phillips and her husband, Billy Baldwin, the younger brother of actor Alec Baldwin. Lots of really great looking pastries, created by chef Margarita Kallas-Lee, were being served as invitees sipped wine inside the 1,600-square-foot store at 1159 Coast Village Road.

On hand were Catherine Nation, vice president of retail for Johnny Was, and Rob Trauber, the company's chief executive.

This makes the company's 15th store in California and its 44th in the United States.