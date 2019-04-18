DESERT DRESSING Fashionistas Flock to the Desert to Show Off Their Trendy Togs

The Coachella Festival started out 20 years ago as a music festival in the middle of the Southern California desert where established artists and newcomers got a chance to show off their talent.

This year’s festival, held April 12–14 and April 19–21, is about so much more than music. It’s also all about fashion, what styles people are wearing and what brands are creating looks that will resonate with the millennials, who are the main festival-goers.

There is also the promotional side of the event, held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. Those events spread out far and wide through the desert with parties and happenings taking place in hotels in nearby Palm Springs, La Quinta and beyond.

These gargantuan events have taken on an ambience all their own when it comes to promoting fashion brands and hiring influencers to boost clothing sales. A big presence at the festival this year is Revolve, a Southern California e-tailer that knows that promoting its fashion at the festival is akin to harvesting sales during the very lucrative holiday season.

Revolve set up its own festival at the Merv Griffin Estates in La Quinta, Calif., April 13–14, hosting a raft of influencers and performing musicians. Fashion was first and foremost, as seen in these photos.

Not too far away was The Zoe Report’s Zoeasis at the Parker Hotel in Palm Springs. For the fifth year in a row, stylist Rachel Zoe hosted the event, filled with fashionistas.