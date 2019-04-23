RETAIL Gentle Monster Unveils New Store Decor

When Gentle Monster popped up in downtown L.A. on South Broadway in 2017 in the Fashion District, it was immediately noticeable for its rather unique store decor.

In the front part of the retail spot were mounds of what looked like brown haystacks with car-washer-style strips that rotated back and forth. Diving deeper into the store were metal sculptures resembling shafts of wheat. Towards the back were creative wooden structures. The theme of the decorations was Harvest.

But Gentle Monster, known for its hip and experimental take on eyewear and with only one West Coast store , is not one to sit back and enjoy the status quo. On April 8, it closed its store for nearly two weeks to refresh its interior design to something that looks akin to a forest with a few animated deer scattered about.



The new look, unveiled on April 19, entices customers to come in and check out the store's high-end selection of sunglasses and eyeglass frames. Apparently, this periodic change of interior design takes place every couple of years, said the store's staff. It is refreshing to see retailers going beyond the mundane to revamp their look and keep retailing interesting.