TEXTILES Textile Trends: Sourcing & Fabric

Photo Gallery Fine Florals Floral textiles have transcended many thousands of years and cultures, and remain fashionable today. Finding uses in all aspects of fashion—from apparel to footwear—the use of floral textiles appears poised to continually evolve.

Photo Gallery Notable Knits Once the product of a craft in most households, knitted fabrics have become a staple in the fashion world. Knitted fabrics provide more elasticity than woven textiles, allowing them to contour to the body’s curves in sportswear, performance wear and high fashion.

Photo Gallery Lovely and Lacy A classic fabric with a touch of glamour, lace is one of the most beautiful textiles in the world. Modern technology has enabled designers to create lace for any kind of garment, making it a design staple in the fashion world.

Photo Gallery The Art of Denim From denim’s beginnings as a fabric used to simply manufacture utility clothing, it has evolved into making an array of artful fashion statements. Textile designers have created beautifully printed and boldly colored denim, providing options that are as fashionable as they are durable.

Photo Gallery Bars and Bands An early extant of woven textiles, striped fabrics are more than just the natural consequence of the color variability of wool. Found in cultures around the world since ancient times, striped fabrics can be found in everything from casualwear to fashions on the runway.

Textile Directory

Acutex, (310) 982-2677, www.acutexusa.com

Bossa, (949) 247-6005, www.bossa.com.tr

Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com

Continental Knits Inc., (323) 277-9900, www.continentalknits.com

Global Edge Source, (323) 582-3032, www.globaledgesource.net

Green Textile, (323) 890-1110, www.greentextile.com

GTC- LA, (213) 747-1435, www.gtc-world.or.kr

Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br

Philips-Boyne Corporation, (631) 755-1230, www.philipsboyne.com

Pontex Spa, +39.059356252, pontexspa.it

R.C. International Fabrics Inc., (213) 744-0777, www.rcfab.net

Robert Kaufman Fabrics Inc., (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com

Solstiss, (212) 719-9194, www.solstiss.com

Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com

Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com