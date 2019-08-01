TEXTILES
Textile Trends: Sourcing & Fabric
Fine Florals
Floral textiles have transcended many thousands of years and cultures, and remain fashionable today. Finding uses in all aspects of fashion—from apparel to footwear—the use of floral textiles appears poised to continually evolve.
Notable Knits
Once the product of a craft in most households, knitted fabrics have become a staple in the fashion world. Knitted fabrics provide more elasticity than woven textiles, allowing them to contour to the body’s curves in sportswear, performance wear and high fashion.
Lovely and Lacy
A classic fabric with a touch of glamour, lace is one of the most beautiful textiles in the world. Modern technology has enabled designers to create lace for any kind of garment, making it a design staple in the fashion world.
The Art of Denim
From denim’s beginnings as a fabric used to simply manufacture utility clothing, it has evolved into making an array of artful fashion statements. Textile designers have created beautifully printed and boldly colored denim, providing options that are as fashionable as they are durable.
Bars and Bands
An early extant of woven textiles, striped fabrics are more than just the natural consequence of the color variability of wool. Found in cultures around the world since ancient times, striped fabrics can be found in everything from casualwear to fashions on the runway.
Textile Directory
Acutex, (310) 982-2677, www.acutexusa.com
Bossa, (949) 247-6005, www.bossa.com.tr
Cinergy Textiles, Inc., (213) 748-4400, www.cinergytextiles.com
Continental Knits Inc., (323) 277-9900, www.continentalknits.com
Global Edge Source, (323) 582-3032, www.globaledgesource.net
Green Textile, (323) 890-1110, www.greentextile.com
GTC- LA, (213) 747-1435, www.gtc-world.or.kr
Kalimo, (213) 628-3953, www.kalimo.com.br
Philips-Boyne Corporation, (631) 755-1230, www.philipsboyne.com
Pontex Spa, +39.059356252, pontexspa.it
R.C. International Fabrics Inc., (213) 744-0777, www.rcfab.net
Robert Kaufman Fabrics Inc., (800) 877-2066, www.robertkaufman.com
Solstiss, (212) 719-9194, www.solstiss.com
Spirit Lace Enterprise, (213) 689-1999, www.spiritlace.com
Texollini, (310) 537-3400, www.texollini.com