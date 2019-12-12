Billionaire Boys Club and NTWRK Team Up for Pop-Up

Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club has been a star on the streetwear scene for 16-years, an eternity not only in streetwear, but in the wider fashion business.

Billionaire Boys Club teamed up with a relative newbie; Los Angeles-headquartered e-commerce and content platform NTWRK, which started business in 2018. Helmed by Aaron Levant, the founder of the influential Agenda trade show, Billionaire Boys Club and NTWRK will produce the Exoplanet pop-up shop. It will run Dec. 13-22 at 8020 Melrose Ave., which is a few blocks away from the streetwear hub on Fairfax Avenue.

One of the lines to be sold at this shop; Billionaire Boys Club’s collaboration with Batman which features tees and hoodies bearing graphics with some 1980s looks from the DC Comics character.